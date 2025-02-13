Khloé Kardashian opened up about her ex-husband Lamar Odom's near-fatal overdose in 2015, revealing shocking details about the ordeal.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she alleged, "I was there when your father said, 'Pull the plug' so he can be on your life insurance."

Lamar's father, Joe Odom, died in 2021. While Lamar frequently spoke of his love for his father despite their rocky relationship, Kardashian's claim sheds light on the deep tensions in their bond. If true, it paints a troubling picture of their father-son dynamic during Lamar's critical health crisis.

Kardashian recalled the unwavering support Lamar received from her family during his hospitalization. She noted that her sister, Kim Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner, stayed by his side, and she was there throughout his recovery. Highlighting the severity of his condition, she said, the former Los Angeles Lakers' player had "six heart attacks, 12 strokes."

She added, "I didn't leave you for four months. I got a staph infection because I lived in a hospital."

Eventually, Kardashian admitted that she had to end their relationship for the sake of her own mental health. She explained that Lamar's relapse a year after his overdose was devastating for her. Recalling the intense moment, she said it led to an explosive argument where she "shattered everything in the house" and even punched him in the face out of frustration and heartbreak.

On September 27, 2009, Kardashian and Lamar married one month after meeting at a party.

In July 2015, the pair signed divorce papers, but it hadn't been approved by a judge when Lamar was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, according to CNN. Kardashian withdrew the divorce petition as Lamar remained hospitalized in a coma for four days. She told PEOPLE how she withdrew the petition to make medical decisions on Lamar's behalf, but the pair had not reconciled. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Kardashian also recently revealed that a man she once dated peed in her bed multiple times and "never addressed it." The 40-year-old shared her experience with Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro on Wednesday's episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast.

She recalled how she "was dating someone — I can't remember if we were intimate or not at this point; I'm assuming we were. And he slept over, and he wet the bed. Just wet the bed. And I was like, OK, that's weird, obviously. 'Cause we're adults."

The mom of two remembered how, "He never addressed it. We never talked about it. I was like, 'OK, maybe this didn't happen because we didn't talk about it,' " but told her sister when it occurred... again.

"I remember telling Kim, I was like, 'He's peeing the bed like he's a f**king child,' " she said. "So he was a pee boy. We don't need pee boys."