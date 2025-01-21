Lamar Odom shared additional details regarding the 2015 drug overdose that almost took his life back in 2015.

The former NBA superstar appeared on an episode of the Kyle & Jackie O show on January 20 where he reflected on the event that took place leading up to his bombshell hospitalization.

Odom, 45, maintained that he didn't remember much — but did recall never intentionally taking the drugs that led to his overdose. "I do remember, but I don't really remember because I was in a coma," he stated.

"Yeah, I was, you know, I just signed divorce papers and I thought I was just gonna just go all the way in," he told hosts regarding ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

"I didn't have any cocaine to actually take to the brothel. And I remember, you know, actually getting there and you know, putting down a certain amount on my credit card to tell him, like, you know, let's keep this a secret, you know, having a drink and then waking up three days later.

"I don't know what they were able to slip into my drink or what," Odom said. "When I woke up, I couldn't walk or talk. So it took you know, it took some months of rehabilitation and a lot of prayers, a lot of determination."

Despite his intention to keep his sly moves under wraps, the former Lakers star explained that he put a specific amount of money onto his credit card before having one drink, which led to his unexpected coma. When he woke up, doctors informed him that drugs were found in his system.

Host Jackie O asked the former athlete if he used the grim experience as an opportunity to grow as a person, to which he agreed.

"Now my mission is probably to help people who have the same problem who couldn't help themselves be able to understand addiction and understand that it's a brain disease," Odom stated. "It's important for people to really understand and educate themselves."

One year after the NBA superstar retired, he had a reported near-death experience at a brothel in Sin City, which he describes in detail in his memoir Darkness to Light. For the first time, the basketball legend gave intimate details regarding his life and addiction.

"All my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle," Odom stated. "I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma. Every day, I'm alive. It's much better than the alternative," Odom stated back in 2018.