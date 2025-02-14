Philadelphia fans wasted no time making their feelings known as Mayor Cherelle Parker took the mic during the Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade Friday. Her speech, which stretched on despite the restless crowd, was met with boos and chants of "wrap it up!"

"Philadelphia and all of our fans, the best sports fans in the world right here," Parker said, trying to rally the crowd. "And because I'm feeling so good today, when the haters come, you tell them, we don't care what you have to say today, we're feeling great. Don't try to throw shade or my Eagle shine."

Philly Mayor’s speech went so long Eagles fans started booing and chanting “Wrap it up!” pic.twitter.com/Ikyb5opHef — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 14, 2025

But the fans, eager for the next speaker, weren't having it, and as Parker's long-winded remarks dragged on, some in the crowd erupted into boos and chants to wrap it up.

"No one loves the camera time more than her and Shapiro," one user said on X.

No one loves the camera time more than her and Shapiro — Cameron Panase (@Panase31) February 14, 2025

"She's so embarrassing it almost physically pains me," another wrote.

The parade celebrated the Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl win and drew thousands of fans. It started at Lincoln Financial Field and ended at the iconic "Rocky" steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where players, coaches and city officials addressed the crowd.

The celebration took a tragic turn near the end of the parade route when two people were shot, according to local news. The shooting occurred at 23rd and Spring Garden Streets, just a block from the festivities.