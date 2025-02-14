Benny Blanco put out all the stops for his fianceé, Selena Gomez, on Valentine's Day. On Feb. 14, the producer shared a video of his grand gesture for Gomez -- a tub filled with queso and tortilla chips trailing up to it reading, "I love you."

In a video he shared to Instagram, Blanco takes a chip out of the bowl next to the tub and eats it. The video is set to the couple's new single together off her upcoming album, "Scared of Loving You."

"When your fiancé isnt much of a flowers girl," Blanco captioned the video.

In a new interview with Interview Magazine, Gomez and Blanco talk about her love of chips. Gomez said she sometimes drinks Red Bull in the morning and likes mini burritos for breakfast which is when Blanco chimed in, "Or chips and dip, she likes too, for breakfast." The two also revealed they don't drink coffee, and Blanco shared how he doesn't need any caffeine to hype him up.

"Yeah, I don't need any caffeine. I'm juiced," he said. "Yeah. I've never even done coke. Yeah, like my dad said coke calms him down. He has the same personality as me, and my brother, too."

During the interview, Blanco gushed about Gomez's humbleness.

"Yeah, I truly think she feels that it doesn't matter what she's accomplished in her life, she's just a person floating on this earth like everyone else," he shared. "And I think some artists start to lose sight of that and it's harder for them to connect to where they first came from. And I'll tell you first, this girl's still shopping at Target and eating Jell-O and popcorn. I find it so humbling."

"There's a reason why the whole world is always rooting for her, because she's such a sweet person," he added. "She would never say anything to try to hurt someone. She might say some things to herself that sometimes I wish she was a little bit more confident, because she is all of these things. Sometimes it's very hard for us to see how special we really are."

The day before Valentine's Day, the two shared the big news of their joint album together, which might come as a shock given Gomez's recent hints she was ready to leave behind her music career in order to focus more on her acting.

"My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤," she shared.