Fans of Emily Brontë's classic novel "Wuthering Heights" got their first tantalizing glimpse of Emerald Fennell's upcoming film adaptation on Friday after the director shared a provocative still.

The image, shared on Warner Bros. Pictures' social media accounts on Valentine's Day, shows a close-up of someone's mouth, with blades of green grass caught between extended fingers.

The film will star Australian powerhouses Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. The supporting cast includes Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton.

"Wuthering Heights" will be written, directed, and produced by Emerald Fennell, known for her work on "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn." The movie is slated for release on Feb. 14, 2026.

Robbie first hinted that she may be starring in Fennell's film during a January 2024 interview, telling Deadline that the director's scripts were "so delicious."

What Is Wuthering Heights About?

Wuthering Heights is a novel written by Emily Brontë in 1847. It tells the story of two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, who live on the Yorkshire moors in England.

The main characters are Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, an orphan adopted by Catherine's father.

The story centers around the pair's intense, passionate relationship and explores themes of revenge, social class, and the supernatural.

Heathcliff's obsession with Catherine drives him to seek vengeance on those he believes have wronged him.

It is unclear how loyal the film's material would be to the novel. The movie will likely still focus on the passionate love story between Catherine and Heathcliff, but it remains to be seen if Fennell will add a unique or modern twist to the classic tale.

Additionally, the adaptation being a feature film may also mean Fennell would need to condense or omit certain subplots or characters from the novel to fit within a typical movie runtime.

That said, the casting choices suggest the film will cover at least the first generation's story from the book.