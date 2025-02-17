DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic Live!" transformed the NBA All-Star Game halftime show into an unforgettable celebration of the Bay Area's vibrant music scene.

The 2025 All-Star Game, held on February 16 at San Francisco's Chase Center, featured an all-star lineup of musical talent representing the best of the West Coast.

According to Billboard, E-40 kicked off the show with his iconic anthem "Tell Me When to Go," instantly getting the crowd on their feet. The Bay Area's own Too Short followed suit with his classic hit "Blow the Whistle," raising the energy even higher.

The crowd was then treated to an electrifying performance by rapper Saweetie, who made a bold statement in her sparkling Warriors-themed tracksuit.

She performed her smash hit "Tap In," followed by a version of "Best Friend" that had the audience singing along, "Is that my bestie in The Bay?"

The evening's finale was reserved for legendary vocal group En Vogue, who stormed the stage with their classic hit "My Lovin'."

The group's flawless choreography and powerful vocals brought the house down, while the Warriors dance team added an extra touch of finesse. The entire Bay Area ensemble gathered at midcourt, bringing the show to an energetic close.

Raphael Saadiq, En Vogue, E-40, DJ Cassidy and more are hitting the stage tonight for the NBA All-Star 2025https://t.co/5VjhKB5y6D — 107.5 WBLS (@WBLS1075NYC) February 16, 2025

From Raphael Saadiq to DJ Cassidy: NBA All-Star 2025 Pays Tribute to Bay Area Music

The All-Star festivities also featured a soulful performance by Raphael Saadiq, who welcomed the players to the court with a 14-piece live band.

The opening act set the tone for the night, with Saadiq, alongside NBA star Damian Lillard, sharing their stories of how the Bay Area shaped their careers in a special promotional video leading up to the event.

The night was a true tribute to the Bay Area's rich musical culture, with each artist adding their unique flair to the halftime celebration. Kevin Hart also made history by serving as the first-ever official All-Star emcee.

In addition to the high-energy performances, the game's new format saw Shaquille O'Neal's "OGs," led by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, dominate the final matchup against Charles Barkley's "Global Stars."

The OGs triumphed with a decisive 41-25 victory, powered by Jayson Tatum's 15 points and Curry's half-court shot.

The NBA All-Star 2025 festivities also featured performances by artists such as H.E.R., LiAngelo Ball, and LaRussell, bringing a diverse mix of musical genres to the celebration, NBA said.

While the game's action and star-studded halftime show captivated fans, it was DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic Live!" that truly highlighted the West Coast's musical legacy.