In a jaw-dropping reveal on "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17, contestant Sam Star disclosed that NBA legend Charles Barkley is her godfather, leaving fans stunned.

The revelation took place during Friday's episode, where Star shared with RuPaul that Barkley, 61, is not only her godfather but also her mother's longtime friend from high school.

Barkley's relationship with Star's family began in their hometown of Leeds, Alabama, where his friendship with Star's mother, Leslie Blair, grew close. "He was always really supportive of us," Star explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

Despite his busy schedule, Barkley remained a steady figure, helping the family during tough times, particularly when Star's mother struggled financially.

According to People, Sam Star, who does not follow in Barkley's basketball footsteps, was an athlete in her own right, competing in cheerleading and gymnastics.

While she was involved with sports, she never envisioned herself as a basketball player like "Uncle Charles." Instead, she channeled her athleticism into her drag performances, incorporating her dance and gymnastics skills into her routines.

most gays dgaf about basketball but to me… finding out sam starr is CHARLES BARKLEY’S godson was the biggest gag of the entire season #DragRace pic.twitter.com/RTq90JAHGN — inho 🥇 (@itto_inho) February 8, 2025

Charles Barkley Supports Goddaughter Sam Star at Drag Shows with Generous Tips

The connection between Barkley and Star goes beyond family support.

Barkley has attended several of Star's drag performances and is known for being a generous tipper, often giving "big bills" instead of singles, much to the delight of the performers. "He's an entertainer himself, so I think he enjoys the art and the magic of it," Star said.

Fans were thrilled by the unexpected link, with many expressing their surprise on social media. "I never knew that NBA legend Charles Barkley is the godfather of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17 star. Very cool," one fan tweeted.

Others called the connection "iconic" and "gaggy," highlighting how unlikely yet exciting the revelation felt, DailyMail said.

Barkley has long been an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community, even facing backlash for his stance on queer rights.

In 2017, he famously stood against discriminatory laws in North Carolina by pulling out of the NBA All-Star Game, an act he later explained as a way to stand up against all forms of discrimination.

Sam Star, motivated by her godfather's strong advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, hopes to continue his legacy.

She recalled how Leeds High School honored him with a statue near the basketball court and expressed her own aspirations, envisioning a future where she is recognized similarly outside the theater department.