Conor McGregor is facing new legal trouble as he has been hit with a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman during an NBA playoff game in 2023. TMZ Sports confirmed that the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in federal court in Florida by a woman identified only as "Jane Doe."

The allegations stem from an incident during the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game on June 9, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. According to the lawsuit, McGregor allegedly led Doe into a men's restroom near the arena's nightclub and assaulted her inside a stall.

The Miami Heat organization is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Doe claims the team and its security failed to ensure her safety. She alleges that Heat officials were aware McGregor posed a threat, particularly after an earlier incident during a third-quarter skit where he injured an actor wearing a mascot costume.

Despite this, Doe says team officials permitted McGregor to continue consuming alcohol and took no measures to protect her from harm.

The alleged assault was previously investigated by authorities in 2023, but no criminal charges were filed. McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, responded to the civil lawsuit, stating, "After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue. Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed."

Doe is seeking unspecified damages in her suit.

This marks the second legal issue for McGregor in recent months. In November, he was found liable for assault in a separate case in Ireland.