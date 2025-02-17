Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram post featuring a bouquet of red roses on Valentine's Day has sparked speculation about a new romance.

The TV personality, who recently split from her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., flaunted the flowers held together with a heart-adorned bow.

While Guilfoyle didn't provide more details, the post was paired with a gif of red hearts, further fueling speculation about a potential new relationship, PageSix said.

This comes months after the public breakup between Guilfoyle, 55, and Trump Jr., 47, who had been together for nearly seven years, with four of those years engaged.

The couple's split was confirmed in December 2023. Reports stated that they had been "arguing in public" for some time before deciding to part ways.

Despite the breakup, both exes have remained cordial. Guilfoyle even wished Trump Jr. a happy birthday in January, posting a heartfelt tribute. She also celebrated President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2024, making public appearances without any tension, according to sources.

Kimberly Guilfoyle teases new romance with snap of Valentine’s bouquet after Donald Trump Jr. split https://t.co/m8R9nTVzrA pic.twitter.com/Fyyjskidge — Page Six (@PageSix) February 16, 2025

After the split, Trump Jr. moved on quickly, reportedly starting a relationship with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

The couple was seen enjoying a getaway to Venice, Italy, in December 2023, and they were also spotted together at Mar-a-Lago during the Christmas holiday.

Anderson has since become a frequent presence in Trump Jr.'s public life, raising concerns from some of his inner circle.

These sources have voiced doubts about Anderson's "MAGA credentials" and her past support for movements like Black Lives Matter, as well as her reputation as a socialite.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle appears to have a new admirer. The bouquet of roses, delivered from a luxury Miami florist, was accompanied by a simple caption from the former prosecutor: "thank you" with pink heart emojis.

According to DailyMail, the flowers retail for about $250, which hinted at the possibility that a new suitor would be in her life. The timing of her post came just hours after Anderson also shared a love-heart emoji while seemingly enjoying her own Valentine's getaway with Trump Jr.

Though they have moved on, the timing of the shared posts was not lost on followers. Both women had also shared their Valentine's Day preparations on Instagram—Anderson posted a picture of an extravagant gift basket, while Guilfoyle showed off her bouquet of roses.

The public displays of affection have made it clear that both are continuing to move forward in their personal lives following their respective breakups.