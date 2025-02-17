Rapper Travis Scott is facing a lawsuit from a fan who alleges that one of the artist's security guards violently assaulted him.

Legal documents reveal that Omar Muhanna claims he was injured during an incident outside a concert venue where Scott was performing.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged attack occurred on August 17, 2024, in Manhattan. Muhanna states he was "seriously and permanently injured" when a security guard hired by Scott made violent physical contact with him "without cause, provocation, or justification."

He argues that Scott is liable for the incident because he employed the security firm responsible for the guard's actions.

According to the Mirror, Scott was in Manhattan that day performing at Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center. Muhanna claims the assault took place a few blocks away from the event.

While the lawsuit does not accuse Scott of directly participating in the incident, it asserts that he is responsible as the employer.

Travis Scott Denies Responsibility for Alleged Assault

Court documents claim the security guard had a "propensity for the type of behavior" that led to Muhanna's injuries and argue that Scott should not have hired him. Muhanna is seeking damages for the alleged assault.

Scott's representatives have denied the claims. In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson for the rapper called the lawsuit "bogus" and "frivolous," emphasizing that Scott was at a local restaurant at the time of the alleged incident.

The representative also stated that the security guard was not part of Scott's personal protection team but an employee of an independent security company.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Scott. In 2023, he was arrested in Miami for "disorderly intoxication and trespassing." Authorities reported that he caused a disturbance on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina and refused to leave after multiple warnings. He was later released on a $650 bond.

Despite the lawsuit, Scott has continued his public appearances. Over the weekend, he hosted his third annual Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. However, the legal battle over the alleged assault now casts a shadow over the rapper's ongoing activities.