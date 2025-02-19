Kamala Harris has signed with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), weeks after Joe Biden.

The Hollywood agency will represent the former vice president in all areas, with a focus on publishing and speaking engagements.

CAA will implement strategies and plans to expand Harris' influence and platform in public service, according to Variety who first reported the news Tuesday, February 18.

Kamala Harris has signed with Hollywood talent agency CAA. pic.twitter.com/EX27ZiuAxV — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 19, 2025

"CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout decades-long career in public service," the agency announced in a statement.

Harris lost her bid for the White House to Donald Trump in November 2024.

Trump not only won 312 electoral votes, compared to Harris' 226, he also won the national popular vote with 49.8%, the Associated Press reported. Additionally, Trump won every swing state, including Nevada, plus all the states he won in 2020.

Donna Brazile, a Harris ally who advised her presidential campaign said, "You can't put anyone in a box. We didn't put Al Gore in a box and it was obvious the country was very divided after the 2000 election. All options are on the table because there's an appetite for change and I do believe that she can represent that change in the future," per the BBC.

Just two weeks after leaving the White House, former President Joe Biden signed with CAA.

The signing marks a reunion between Biden and the agency, which represented him from 2017 to 2020 following his eight-year term as the vice president of the United States.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," Richard Lovett, co-chair of CAA, said in a statement, as quoted by BBC News. "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

While Biden was a client of the talent agency, he published the memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Apart from Biden, the talent agency represents several other prominent political figures, including Barack and Michelle Obama, through their production company Higher Ground. Their partnership with CAA led to numerous successful projects, including the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory.

American Factory is a critically acclaimed 2019 documentary film that captures the complex story of what happens when Chinese company Fuyao Glass opens a manufacturing facility in a former General Motors plant in Moraine, Ohio. The film explores the contrasts between American and Chinese work cultures.

The CAA also represents former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams, former West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, and Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.