Just two weeks after leaving the White House, former President Joe Biden signed with one of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies.

The signing marks a reunion between Biden, 82, and the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represented him from 2017 to 2020 following his eight-year term as the vice president of the United States.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," Richard Lovett, co-chair of CAA, said in a statement, as quoted by BBC News. "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

What Biden's Partnership With CAA Means

Biden has remained largely silent about his plans after his political career. He has also not indicated whether he plans to publish a new book or if he has projects in the works.

While Biden was a client of the talent agency, he published the memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, which became a New York Times bestseller. He also launched the American Promise tour, which sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide.

The partnership proved financially rewarding for Biden, as his annual income increased from less than $400,000 during his vice presidency to over $15 million in the two years following his departure from office. His memoir and publicity tour, specifically, earned him at least $2.7 million in business income, per AP News, citing the former president's financial disclosure.

Other Politicians Represented by CAA

Apart from Biden, the talent agency represents several other prominent political figures, including Barack and Michelle Obama, through their production company Higher Ground. Their partnership with CAA led to numerous successful projects, including the Oscar-winning documentary "American Factory."

American Factory is a critically acclaimed 2019 documentary film that captures the complex story of what happens when Chinese company Fuyao Glass opens a manufacturing facility in a former General Motors plant in Moraine, Ohio. The film explores the contrasts between American and Chinese work cultures.

The CAA also represents former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams, former West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, and Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.