Barack Obama is wishing his wife of over three decades a happy Valentine's Day on Instagram, shutting down divorce rumors.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama," he wrote in the caption accompanying a selfie of the pair smiling.

The post garnered over 550K likes and 8K comments within two hours of its posting.

Before the Valentine's Day post, Barack wished his spouse a happy birthday in mid-January, sharing a photo of them sitting at a dinner table to his 36.5 million followers.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," he wrote in the caption. "I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

The former president's post comes weeks after speculation that the pair's marriage is on the rocks. Back in January, Barack was seen arriving alone at Osteria Mozza, a trendy Italian restaurant in Washington, D.C., just before attending Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Despite his wife's absence, Barack was all smiles while joining a private dinner with several Washington, D.C. insiders, including Jeff Zients, then-chief of staff to Joe Biden. A source described him as "very nice" but noted that he didn't pose for photos with anyone, per the Daily Mail.

Barack Obama was seen celebrating inauguration weekend in Washington, D.C., without Michelle Obama, with ongoing divorce rumors.



The former president attended a private dinner in a secluded room, accompanied by an unidentified woman. pic.twitter.com/4rj62zGJXo — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 20, 2025

Michelle's decision to skip Trump's inauguration, as well as her absence from former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9 added fuel to rumors of marital discord.

Insiders suggest Michelle's dislike for Trump and a "scheduling conflict" were behind her absence, but others speculate it could reflect tension between the couple. One source alleged, per the Daily Mail, how, "She's fed up with the political circus and pretending everything is fine with Barack all the time."

The rumors of trouble in their marriage intensified after tabloid stories last year linked Obama to actress Jennifer Aniston. A supermarket magazine headline declared "The Truth About Jen & Barack," while a podcast alleged — without evidence — that the former president and Aniston were having an affair.

Aniston, 55, denied the claims during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October. "I've met him once. I know Michelle more than him," Aniston said, laughing off "absolutely untrue" rumors.

Meghan McCain even added her two cents regarding the Obama's alleged separation.

McCain spoke with reporter Tara Palmeri on her podcast Citizen McCain, that according to her own personal sources, the rumors of the Obamas heading to Splitsville may be true.

"I'm not talking about TMZ. I'm not talking about Perez Hilton..." the 40-year-old began. "I'm talking about, like very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true."

"We've heard that for a long time, like I just heard that they live separate lives," Palmeri added, seemingly referring to sources who claim that the former first lady has "checked out" of Washington D.C. life, per Page Six.