Julia Wandelt, the Polish woman who claims to be missing British girl Madeleine McCann, has been arrested upon her arrival in the UK on suspicion of stalking and harassing Kate and Gerry McCann.

According to reports, officers at Bristol Airport surrounded the 23-year-old shortly after she landed from Wroclaw, Poland. She was reportedly set to meet a friend in Cardiff but was apprehended in front of stunned passengers.

Wandelt's representative, Surjit Singh Clair, confirmed her arrest, according to DailyMail, saying: "I'm trying to gather more details, but it appears that Julia was taken into custody at Bristol Airport shortly after disembarking her flight this evening. Reports indicate that police arrested her on suspicion of stalking and harassing the McCanns."

Wandelt's Controversial Claims

Wandelt has repeatedly asserted that she is Madeleine, who vanished during a family holiday in Portugal in May 2007. She recently claimed new DNA evidence "strongly supports" her declaration, despite statements from UK authorities dismissing her claims.

In a previously recorded conversation obtained by RadarOnline, an officer from London's Metropolitan Police, working on Operation Grange—the official investigation into Madeleine's disappearance—told Wandelt:

"We know everything that is going on with you... you are not Madeleine McCann."

The officer further explained that her DNA had not undergone forensic testing, adding, "We cannot spend public money on something like that."

Doubts Over DNA Test and Evidence

Despite this, Wandelt doubled down on her claims earlier this week, alleging that DNA results analyzed by Dr. Monte Miller, a self-described forensic expert, showed a genetic match to Madeleine's crime scene samples.

However, sources have cast doubt on the legitimacy of her DNA test, stating that the so-called forensic analysis was based on an email exchange and that no official forensic comparison was conducted. Additionally, the DNA sample allegedly used for comparison—identified as "SJM/1" from Portuguese police files—was a saliva sample from Madeleine's pillowcase, raising further concerns.

An insider told RadarOnline.com, "The unknown person presented is not part of the unknown mixture presented," suggesting no actual link between Wandelt's DNA and the crime scene.

Social Media Campaign and Arrest

Wandelt has continued pushing her theory through her Instagram account, @amijuliawandelt, claiming the DNA results indicate Gerry McCann "could be" her biological father. She also posted side-by-side images comparing her facial features to those of Gerry McCann in an effort to highlight similarities.

Her arrest marks the latest chapter in a controversial saga that has repeatedly been dismissed by authorities and experts involved in the McCann investigation.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding her charges or legal proceedings following her arrest in Bristol. Further investigations into her alleged stalking and harassment of the McCann family are expected to follow.