Brandon Hantz, known for his appearances on "Survivor: South Pacific" and "Survivor: Caramoan," has been arrested on serious federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy and arson.

The charges stem from his alleged involvement with the Bandidos motorcycle gang in Texas. Along with 13 other individuals, Hantz faces a 22-count indictment, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The indictment, which was unsealed on Wednesday, accuses Hantz and his associates of various crimes related to their affiliation with the Bandidos.

These include violent acts such as murder, robbery, narcotics distribution, witness intimidation, and arson.

Prosecutors claim that the Bandidos are engaged in an ongoing turf war with a rival gang, BEAST, and have issued a "smash on site" order, directing members to assault or kill any BEAST member they encounter.

FBI Raids Home of Brandon Hantz

Although Hantz, who is reportedly known by the nicknames "Loco" and "Gun Drop," is not accused of murder or assault, he faces serious charges.

Each count of racketeering conspiracy and arson carries a potential 20-year prison sentence. A federal law enforcement source confirmed to TMZ that Hantz was charged with the indictment.

A family member of Hantz confirmed that the FBI raided his home on Wednesday morning. Despite his arrest, Hantz reportedly left the Bandidos gang in 2023, though he remains tied to the group in the federal case.

Before his legal troubles, Hantz was a well-known figure in the "Survivor" franchise. His most memorable moment came during his appearance on "Survivor: Caramoan," when a heated altercation with fellow contestant Phillip Sheppard caused Hantz to dump all of his tribe's food reserves, causing a significant conflict on the show.

Brandon's arrest adds another chapter to the Hantz family's troubled history. Mirror said his uncle, Russell Hantz, is one of Survivor's most infamous contestants, known for his manipulative gameplay and villainous behavior.

As of now, no further details have been provided by law enforcement or those close to Hantz.