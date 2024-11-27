Sean "Diddy" Combs may not spend the holidays in the confines of his current New York jail cell. Instead, he could potentially enjoy a more comfortable setting surrounded by family— though it won't be in his luxurious Miami mansion.

Diddy's legal team has proposed a $50 million bail along with house arrest in a high-end, three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. Any hopes of waiting for his trial at his sprawling Miami estate have been abandoned.

However, nothing is set in stone. Judge Arun Subramaniam, presiding over the case, remains unconvinced, citing Diddy as a high flight risk. This was the primary reason the judge denied his request to remain at his luxurious South Florida compound during the pre-trial period.

The mansion, featuring a sizable dock, would make it relatively easy for the accused to evade authorities and flee.

The situation is different for the proposed NYC apartment. Located in the Upper East Side, the property can be effectively monitored and secured, minimizing the risk of escape.

In addition to the $50 million bail, Diddy's attorneys have offered to employ security guards stationed at the apartment building's entrance and inside the residence itself. The exact address has not been disclosed for safety reasons.

What Will Determine Diddy's House Arrest?

Diddy's legal team must present Judge Subramaniam with a comprehensive security plan, outlining all the measures that would ensure compliance with the terms of house arrest. This includes details on who would have access to the apartment and, crucially, which security devices Diddy would be allowed to use.

While Diddy's defense claims that his constitutional rights have been violated—successfully getting prosecutors to destroy handwritten notes taken during a jail visit—Judge Subramaniam insists he would only grant house arrest if convinced that Diddy would have no means to manipulate witnesses or obstruct the prosecution's case against him.

Subramaniam has argued that the allegations against Diddy are rooted in his exploitation of resources, employees, and the influence of the multi-faceted business empire he controlled. The judge described it as a "criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice." Extending his freedom, the judge suggests, may not be wise.

--Originally appeared on 'Latin Times.'