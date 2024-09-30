An attorney for one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers is claiming a "more high profile" celebrity is on a pornographic video with him.

The lawyer claimed she'd been contacted about the "sale of one of the Diddy tapes."

On Friday, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told 'NewsNation' how "there already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around... but one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."

She added how she can "tell the video was pornographic in nature" and that it was allegedly taped "in his Atlanta home."

"And it does seem the person isn't looking into the video," Mitchell-Kidd continued. "To me, it doesn't seem like that person knows they're being videotaped."

Mitchell-Kidd also shared that yet another woman contacted her to represent her case against Diddy, whom she claims "sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object" in 2018.

"She called me and told me about her assault and her escape," Mitchell-Kidd told the outlet. "She was at a friend's house who had industry ties, and Diddy decided to come to the house."

The bombshell accusations comes as Diddy, 54, sits behind bars until his trial after he was arrested on September 16. Diddy faces charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, amongst other charges.

Combs' lawyer released a statement following his arrest, telling 'TMZ': "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office."

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," attorney Marc Agnifilo added. The rapper's lawyer went on to insist that while his client is not a perfect person, he is "not criminal."

"To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges," Agnifilo said in his statement. "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

According to the indictment obtained by 'TMZ,' Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

The "I'll Be Missing You" producer plead not guilty and showed little reaction in court after listening to the allegations against him, 'Associated Press' reported.