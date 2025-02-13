Kanye West is reportedly divorcing his wife, Bianca Censori, after two years of marriage.

An insider close to West, who now goes by Ye, revealed to the Daily Mail that the pair are broken up and that an official legal filing to dissolve their marriage is expected in the upcoming days.

TMZ also reported the pair are ready to go their separate ways. According to a TMZ source with direct knowledge to the estranged couple, both West and Censori have contacted divorce attorneys.

The news came weeks after the duo made headlines for their 2025 Grammy Awards' red carpet appearance.

Per the Daily Mail source, West and Censori verbally agreed that she will receive a $5 million payment in a report published Thursday, February 13. Censori is also staying at their Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, home for now, according to the source.

As of this writing, neither West or Censori have confirmed any reports of a split.

Even after the Chicago, Illinois, native and Censori — who walked the Grammys' red carpet in a sheer dress that exposed her breasts and private area after removing a long, fur coat on February 2 — West bombarded X with his radical opinions.

The 47-year-old first sparked outrage on Thursday, February 6 when he demanded the release of Sean "Diddy" Combs from federal jail. "FREE PUFF," he wrote. Shortly after his initial post, West erupted into a fiery rant, repeating, "SLAVERY IS A CHOICE," and doubling down on his admiration for Combs.

His social media activity took a disturbing turn when he tweeted, "I'M A NAZI." He then went on to declare, "Hitler was sooooo fresh."

The "Donda" rapper deleted his X account following the string of controversial posts, including a sharp comment aimed at Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl. The rapper's tirade included anti-Semitic remarks, statements about obese women, and a blast at Swift that stirred up the internet.

On Sunday, February 9, West attacked Swift in reference to a recent Grammys performance, questioning why she was "being seen on TV singing a song about taking a black man down."

He suffered a major career blow after his talent agent cut ties with him after the backlash over his offensive tweets and promotion of swastika shirts. In an Instagram Story post on February 10, music agent Daniel McCartney of 33&West shared that he would no longer be representing Ye as a client.

"Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for. Peace and love to all," he wrote in the post.

An insider, who spoke with the Daily Mail, revealed that his recent slew of controversial comments angered Censori, 30, who allegedly balked at continuing to film their $25 million project. This has cast doubt on the future of the film co-created by West and starring Censori.

Sources close to the couple called Censori "traumatized" by West's social media tirades to the outlet. The Australian designer and actress, who was filming a fictional art film with an all-female cast, now allegedly refuses to return to the project.

"She is so put off by this that she is currently refusing to continue shooting," a source alleged to the outlet. "Bianca is horrified by what Kanye has done. She does not share these views and is deeply affected by his behavior."

They continued: "She is horrified by what he has done, as are so many people close to Ye."