With speculation rife about the state of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage, experts have weighed in. They say the architect-turned-muse could be entitled to far more than the $5 million reported settlement if she decides to end the relationship with the rapper.

Legal expert Neama Rahmani told The US Sun that Censori has every right to 50 percent of the rapper's income after they get married unless there is a prenup in place.

Rahmani explained, "I would advise Bianca to ask for a lot more than the $5 million that was previously reported."

"California is a community property state and without a prenup, she is entitled to half of Kanye's earnings during the past two years, minus any community obligations."

"Kanye made a lot more than $10 million during this time."

Rahmani also cited West's previous ill-fated marriage to Kim Kardashian, who divorced the rapper but settled rather than taking the matter to trial. Given the dubious nature of his potential claims, it could prove difficult for West—who has faced much criticism lately—to find a lawyer.

And maybe, per the expert, even West's legal troubles will come into play.

The "Donda" singer is currently facing numerous lawsuits from former employees and business associates, making a potential divorce from Censori particularly messy.

How Their Marriage Is Doing Right Now

Despite reps for the couple — including Mike Yiannopoulos — denying a split, the two are no longer seen out in public together.

The rapper has been staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, while Censori stays at their nearby $35 million gated home.k

Sources said previously their relationship had been rocky for months, with the Australian native regularly needing to step away from West's erratic conduct.

There are also reports that the Grammy event was rife with tensions as they were seen in a blowup before Censori's controversial nude dress moment.