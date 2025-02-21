Nicolas Cage is facing legal challenges following accusations made by his ex-partner, Christina Fulton, who claims their son, Weston Coppola Cage, assaulted her during a violent confrontation in 2024.

Fulton, a former actress and entrepreneur, alleges that Cage enabled Weston's criminal behavior and failed to intervene despite being aware of his troubled history.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the incident occurred on April 28, 2024, when Weston and Fulton became involved in a dispute that quickly escalated into physical violence.

Fulton describes the attack as taking place in various locations within Weston's condo building, including an elevator, lobby, and parking lot, causing her "severe and life-threatening injuries."

She claims the assault has severely impacted her career and reputation, causing her to miss significant professional opportunities.

Fulton's lawsuit accuses both her ex-partner and their son of negligence. She claims Cage was aware of Weston's ongoing mental health struggles and violent tendencies but did not take action to ensure his rehabilitation or psychiatric treatment.

She also alleges that Cage enabled Weston's behavior by providing financial support, bailing him out of jail, and even paying for his condo, which is located near Cage's property.

Christina Fulton intends to sue both Cage and Weston over alleged April 2024 assault https://t.co/fsnaiJtZVw — Independent Arts (@IndyArts) February 20, 2025

Weston Cage Faces Assault Charges as Mother Christina Fulton Sues Nicolas Cage

Fulton argues that Cage should have known Weston posed a danger to her and others, given his history of violent behavior and substance abuse.

In response to these allegations, Cage's attorney has firmly rejected Fulton's claims, calling them "absurd and frivolous." Menafn said.

The lawyer emphasized that Weston, now 34 years old, is an adult and that Cage does not control his son's actions. "Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother," the statement said.

Weston was arrested in July 2024 on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon following the incident.

He was later released on bond and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His legal proceedings are still ongoing, with a hearing scheduled for March 2025.

Christina Fulton's lawsuit includes not only claims of assault and battery but also emotional distress, as she alleges that the assault has significantly disrupted her career and personal life.

She asserts that the attack jeopardized her business, including her brand, Cyclish, and a potentially lucrative deal.