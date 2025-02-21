Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may plan their wedding now that the rapper was acquitted of a gun assault charge.

The ruling, handed down in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, also concluded the couple's almost three-year-long saga.

The 37-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul appeared emotional as the jury found Rocky not guilty of charges that he shot a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend A$AP Relli.

Per The Sun, Rihanna, who remained by her partner's side during the trial, views the win as a new beginning for their family.

One Trial Delaying Their Future

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April 2022 while Rihanna was pregnant with their first baby, RZA.

He rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to jail for 180 days because he claims innocence and faces up to 24 years behind bars.

But Rihanna was reportedly scared he would go down, friends of the couple have said.

The Sun that the "Umbrella" singer was reportedly terrified it could have gone the other way. Right now, they're basking in the relief and looking forward to a new chapter, which will almost certainly include a wedding."

A Troubled Past, A Faithful Present

Rocky was a "bad boy" until Rihanna happily finally tamed him in 2020. He did time in a Swedish jail in 2019 for assault and has had several issues with the law. Adding to his notoriety were his past relationships, including a controversial split from singer Rita Ora and his claim of being a "sex addict."

However, Rihanna stood by his side during the entire trial, showing how deeply connected they were.

She went to court with their children, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, and made an emotional post after the guilty verdict, "The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful. Humbled by His mercy!"

The couple has kept mum about their romance, but insiders say wedding bells are in the air.

The source told the outlet that the singer's family has long wanted Barbados residents to get married.

"It's a place that's very special to both of them because they've shared some wonderful memories there together."

They continued, "It's definitely where Rihanna has always pictured herself getting married, and her family is completely supportive of the relationship."

Elsewhere, Rocky has his sights set on new ventures, including there's talk about investing in the Tranmere Rovers Football Club, and he will headline the Rolling Loud festival, which will be held in Los Angeles next month.

But for now, the source said he is all about spending time with his family.