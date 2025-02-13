Rihanna turned heads at A$AP Rocky's shooting trial when she arrived with their two young sons during the closing arguments.

The "Umbrella" singer entered the Los Angeles courtroom with their toddlers, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 1, who wore matching suits.

This marked the first time Rihanna, the Grammy-winning artist and Rocky's longtime partner, brought their children to court. Her presence added a new layer of public attention to the trial, which centers around a 2021 incident where Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing two shots at his former friend, A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron.

Rihanna brings sons RZA and Riot to court in L.A. to support A$AP Rocky for closing arguments in his felony assault case. pic.twitter.com/Sx4U1yXR41 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 13, 2025

Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec emphasized one key issue to jurors: "Was it a real gun or was it a fake gun? Nothing else is in dispute." The prosecution alleges Rocky used a semiautomatic firearm to graze Ephron's knuckles, while the defense argues he fired blanks from a starter pistol.

The trial has drawn widespread media coverage, especially with Rihanna's appearances in the courtroom. Rihanna also attended a Los Angeles court hearing on Wednesday, January 29.

The beauty mogul was seated alongside Rocky's mother and sister, per reports from Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon and independent journalist Meghann Cuniff.

Initially, it appeared Rihanna might not be present when Rocky was seen entering the courtroom without her. However, she arrived shortly after and remained by his family's side throughout the proceedings. Photos of the 36-year-old in court have not surfaced due to restrictions on courtroom imagery.

We can't show Rihanna. Court orders do not allow us to show the gallery. #asaprockytrial https://t.co/pMUZk6RTlJ — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 29, 2025

Testimony wrapped earlier this week, and the prosecution's case hinges on Ephron's account of events. Meanwhile, Rocky's defense team asserts that Ephron fabricated details to exploit the rapper's fame, pointing to text messages and recordings. Ephron denies these claims, maintaining his story has been consistent.

Rocky rejected a plea deal from prosecutors that would have required him to plead guilty to one of the felony counts and spend 180 days in prison, with a seven-year suspended sentence and three years on probation. Instead, the 36-year-old opted for a trial by jury, which began on January 24.

He faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in federal prison.