'Euphoria' actress Hunter Schafer has expressed her disdain over the recent laws passed by President Donald Trump that made her passport gender be listed as a male instead of how she identifies as a female.

Schafer posted a lengthy video about the ordeal where she called out the Trump administration, saying she was "shocked" at her new passport.

"I'm not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don't need it. But I do think it's worth posting to sort of note the reality of the situation and that it's happening. I was shocked. I just didn't think it was actually going to happen," she began in the clip.

However, she then tore into the current administration, saying that having to have an "M" on her passport does not change her "transness."

"I want to acknowledge my privilege, not only as a celebrity transwoman who is white [...] I pass, and it still happened. [...] No one, no matter how wealthy or white or pretty or whatever is excluded. [...] I don't give a f**k that they put an 'M' on my passport. It doesn't change really anything about me or my transness, however, it does make life a little harder," Schafer added.

"I'm pretty sure it's gonna come along with having to out myself to border patrol agents [...] much more often than I would like to or is really necessary. And thinking about other trans women or other trans people who this might be happening to," she continued.

Schafer included a message, stating that she is never gong to stop being trans despite what the current administration says.

"We are never going to stop existing. I'm never going to stop being trans. A letter on a passport can't change that, f**k this administration," she shared.

According to the 'Associated Press,' Trump has called for a new federal definition of what sex means and included instances where it could be changed, including on passports. They go not on to claim that The State Department will no longer update passports with gender marks that do not conform to the definition that the Trump administration has laid out.

Previously, those in the LGBTQ+ community were given the option of having their gender listed as an "X" on passports. Additionally, The State Department said that it will no longer honor requests to change gender markers on passports.