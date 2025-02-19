In an interview with Vogue France, social media influencer and actress Addison Rae explained why she was "afraid" of the current political landscape.

Rae spoke candidly about former President Donald Trump's rise to power, expressing fears over the rapid changes and potential erosion of personal freedoms.

"Things are changing at a crazy speed," Rae said. "It's inconceivable to see how quickly one can abuse newly acquired power, becoming disconnected from others and from the values of your country. And it seems that some freedoms are slowly being taken away from us, which is very creepy."

Addison Rae speaks to Vogue France on if she's worried about Donald Trump's rise to power:



"Yes. Things are changing at a crazy speed, it's inconceivable to see how quickly one can abuse newly acquired power, thus being disconnected from others and from the values of your... pic.twitter.com/DD3a7kzBNG — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2025

Since the comments, a storm of reaction has blown up across social media.

One X (formerly Twitter) user, Rene White, agreed: "It's wild how quickly the political landscape can shift these days! Addison really hits the nail on the head about power and disconnection."

Nevertheless, not every answer was an affirmative one. Some questioned Rae's involvement in political debate.

In response, Derek Tadashiroll commented, "I'm sure her perspective is important to her fans," and noted how Rae has "a lot of influence with young people.

Another user, Alejandra, joked that Rae might be the new political guru.

Others chimed in, some including criticisms at Rae for her inconsistent political stand.

User Cardi and Beyonce tanked quipped about rumored previous Trump endorsement, "Didn't she and the Kardashians vote for him in 2020? I need celebs to stop trying to relate to us."

Addison Rae Breaks Silence After Facing Backlash for Meeting Trump

Addison Rae defended herself in 2020 after she was filmed greeting ex-President Donald Trump at a UFC event in July. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times at the time, she explained that meeting Trump doesn't mean she endorses his policies.

"I mean, I don't support Trump," Rae stated. "If someone does, that's their opinion, and I respect everyone's opinion. It's very rare to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree on that. I'm a friendly person, and introducing myself doesn't mean I stand behind what any respective person condones."

Rae, also known by her real name, Addison Easterling, became famous on TikTok before working in acting and music. Even after she explained these challenges, her detractors continued to accuse her of being a sycophant of Donald Trump.

Then, later that year, a TikTok account, as reported by Vulture, claimed Rae was registered as a Republican in Tarzana, California, a KABC report at the time noted.

However, Rae shot back, as quoted by Vulture, "First, I'm from Louisiana. Second, I'm not even registered to vote and never have been. I'm actually doing it for the first time with someone important, and I'm excited to do so."