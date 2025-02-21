Model and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has vowed to save Hooters from the company's impending bankruptcy.

Spiranac, who has amassed more than 4 million followers on Instagram where she posts photos and videos playing golf in revealing clothing, jumped at users' call to save the restaurant that features waitresses in skimpy outfits in a tweet Friday.

"Not on my watch," she wrote in response to a post about the report.

Not on my watch https://t.co/W9jGEigPV3 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 21, 2025

Sources said that although the plans are not final, Hooters was preparing for possible restructuring due to bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported. Business at the restaurant chains' locations have slowed in several locations across the country.

The model's response was met with strong support from fans, who expressed that they believed she could "turn that company around."

"You could save them instantly," one user tweeted. "I can see you manning the Hooters booth at the Masters. Maybe near the 12th green," another user wrote.

Others suggested that Spiranac partner up with other professional golfers or influencers, such as PGA golfer John Daly, who went viral after a photo of him smoking a cigar in colorful clothing on the green was turned into a meme by social media users.

While Spiranac has not outlined any specific measures to help save the chain, fans begged her to wear the iconic Hooters waitress outfit in the meantime.