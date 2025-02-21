Wrestling fans are in for a treat after Dwayne Johnson, known by his stage name "The Rock," announced that he is returning to the WWE franchise with a special appearance on Friday.

Johnson is set to make his highly anticipated comeback to "WWE SmackDown," which will be set live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Hollywood superstar confirmed his return on social media, promising a bold appearance as "The Final Boss." His return was also confirmed by Triple H, who now serves as WWE's chief content officer.

"When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant," he wrote in a press release.

It is unclear what his appearance at the wrestling event would entail or how long he plans to stay with the franchise again. This marks the actor's first WWE appearance since his back-to-back showings last month on Raw and NXT2. His return comes at a crucial time in the WWE calendar, with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon and the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event scheduled for March.

The timing of Johnson's appearance has led to intense speculation about potential storylines. Some fans are wondering if this could lead to a showdown with Roman Reigns, who is currently missing an opponent for WrestleMania 41.

His return to WWE comes amidst a busy schedule for the multi-talented star. He's reportedly being pitched for a Martin Scorsese movie alongside Emily Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio, playing a Hawaiian crime family boss.

Johnson made his debut with WWE in 1996 as Rocky Maivia. He initially struggled to connect with fans until after he joined the Nation of Domination and adopted his "The Rock" persona in 1997. Throughout his stint in WWE, Johnson became an eight-time WWE Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a five-time Tag Team Champion.

He pursued an acting career in Hollywood, leading him to have a part-time schedule in WWE by 2002. He left the wrestling franchise in 2004 to focus on his acting career.