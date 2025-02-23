Kristen Bell kicked off the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards with a musical tribute that both honored Los Angeles firefighters and playfully roasted actors for their early career roles.

This year's SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and streamed live on Netflix. Bell opened the show with a parody of the hit song "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from her 2013 Disney film Frozen, in which she played Princess Anna.

The actress cleverly transformed the tune into "Do You Want to Be an Actor?" and featured photos or videos of early roles that many actors took before they reached stardom. Notable clips included Selena Gomez hugging Barney the dinosaur and Zoë Saldaña's appearance in the film Crossroads alongside Britney Spears.

"Do you wanna be an actor? Just get your foot inside the door. Can you scream a lot on Halloween or be a beauty queen or hug a purple dinosaur?" she sang.

The 44-year-old actress later took a moment during her monologue to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Fire Department. This comes in the wake of the devastating wildfires that burned more than 40,000 acres and destroyed over 16,000 structures.

"Though this room is full of sparkles and glamour, and also what the kids are calling 'riz,' the most attractive tables I need to point out are right over there," Bell said, pointing to a table where LAFD members were seated.

This is the second time Bell has been tapped to host the SAG Awards. She first took on the role in 2018, making history as the first-ever host of the awards, which had been held for 24 years.

This year's SAG Awards feature nominees in 15 categories. Notable films such as Wicked, Anora, and Emilia Pérez are in contention, while popular television series like Shōgun, The Bear, and Hacks dominated the nominations. The show will also feature the awarding of the SAG Life Achievement Award to Jane Fonda, who has been recognized for her remarkable contributions to film and humanitarian efforts throughout her 65-year career.