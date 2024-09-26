Kristen Bell is one of the voices of the Meta AI chatbot which comes as a surprise after she publicly spoke out against the Instagram AI program back in June of this year.

Meta has recently struck deals with several high-profile actors, including Kristen Bell, to voice its Meta AI chatbot. Bell's involvement, however, has raised eyebrows. Bell was very outspoken regarding the Meta AI program on Instagram, causing many to be surprised by her active participation in the program now.

In June, Kristen Bell took a public stand against the use of AI by Meta. She reposted an Instagram message expressing her refusal to allow Meta to use her content and likeness for training AI models. In her post, she stated, "I refuse to consent to Meta using my content and likeness for training large language models," and urged Instagram to "get rid of the AI program." Bell was joined by fellow celebrities Jessica Chastain, Sarah Paulson, and Ashley Tisdale, who also shared similar posts. Despite their efforts, these social media reposts did not actually opt them out of Meta's AI data usage.

The concerns raised by Bell and others were prompted by Meta's June update to its terms of service. Under these new terms, Meta gained the right to use users' posts, images, and tracking data to train its Llama 3 AI model.

The use of AI technology in the entertainment industry has been a matter of controversy for some time. The writer's strike of the last year was largely in reference to the use of AI technology for script writing. The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has also been advocating for stronger protections to prevent AI from replacing actors without their permission.

While many members of the Union have not fully come out against the use of AI, they continue to fight for fair compensation. Major monetary payments have complicated the issue for many. According to "The Wall Street Journal", actors who agreed to contribute their voices to Meta AI were compensated with millions of dollars for their involvement.