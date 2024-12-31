Actress Kristen Bell is ending 2024 with a bang after donating $100,000 to help individuals struggling with medical bills.

It all began when Instagram personality Tommy Marcus (known as Quentin Quarantino) reached out to Bell about supporting those affected by sky-high healthcare costs.

What started as a simple request for Bell to share one GoFundMe page evolved into a larger philanthropic effort.

"To everyone in this community, and Kristen's: I truly believe this has the chance to be some of the most important and impactful work we've ever done," Marcus wrote of the event on Instagram.

"The more you can donate, share, like, comment, do anything you can to make this into a movement - the better chance it has to become a huge thing, have other generous high-profile people like Kristen get involved, and overall, be a movement that we create to save and change so many lives."

In their messages, Bell expressed her desire to "do more" and committed to a substantial financial contribution while emphasizing the importance of reaching those most in need.

Marcus proposed that Bell contribute by completing fundraisers once they reached their halfway point, a suggestion the actress enthusiastically accepted.

She went on to make some significant contributions, including over $20,000 to support a third-grade girl's leukemia treatment and nearly $25,000 to assist another leukemia patient named Murilo.

"We need to do more things like this, the world needs it 💕," Bell, 44, wrote in one DM.

Marcus praised the Veronica Mars actress in a Monday, December 30 Instagram post, thanking her "for listening to my idea, deciding to be the catalyst to help these [people] get to where they need to be, and for helping us start this movement."