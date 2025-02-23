At the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were seen rushing backstage to present an award. Grande even carried her handbag! The spontaneous run soon became a topic of social media chatter.

The duo's quick steps between tables left fans and spectators at the SAG Awards both bemused and intrigued, triggering a comical torrent of tweets and memes.

cynthia erivo and ariana grande running backstage to present the award 😭 ariana with her purse, im crying #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/w9kDpUkXtr — ‎ًfigui ∞ ☼ (@_positions__) February 24, 2025

The social media was filled with playful commentary on the cause of their being in a hurry. One user tweeted the incident in a more lighthearted way, writing: "They are living memes."

Meanwhile, Grande and Erivo have received comments over the unexpected dash, calling it funny and cute, with fans appreciating the honesty and spontaneity of the two.

"Ariana bringing her bag—she's real for that," one fan commented, highlighting the pop star's amicable manner.

Here's what other X Users are saying:

The reasons for their spontaneous run have not been confirmed, but the incident made for a surprise moment in the evening, honoring the best in film and television. With speculation swirling, fans will be on the lookout for any new commentary from Grande or Erivo as to what the backstage run entails.

The SAG Awards is an annual salute to the finest performances in film and television. It took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony has a relaxed atmosphere and unusual format in that actors give awards to their peers in different categories.

In the meantime, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's continuous unexpected trot remains a secret we didn't know we needed to know, bringing a sprinkle of adventure to the SAG Awards experience of this year.