The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been the center of yet another controversy after the trailer for her upcoming Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Megan, was released.

Social media users have accused Markle of copying elements from Pamela Anderson's forthcoming cooking show, "Pamela's Cooking With Love," which will air on Food Network Canada. Apart from their allegedly similar titles, fans claimed the trailers had nearly identical concepts. Both series feature Anderson and Markle cooking, harvesting fresh ingredients from a garden, and inviting celebrity guests.

Furthermore, fans pointed out similar narrations in their trailers. In Anderson's trailers, released in October last year, the actress stated, "I love to cook. I've always wanted to elevate my culinary skills."

Markle's trailer, released in January 2025, featured the royal saying, "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it."

The controversy is further fueled by the timing of the show's release. Anderson's series is scheduled to premiere on February 24, 2025, while Markle's was initially set for a January release but was postponed to March 4 due to wildfires in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle's "With Love, Meghan" vs. Pamela Anderson's "Pamela's Cooking With Love"? The difference couldn’t be clearer. One is a genuine celebration of food, family, and authenticity, while the other is a shallow, copy cat attempt to sell a polished image.



Pamela’s show… pic.twitter.com/L1QlOODdU5 — Meghan Markle Parody (@queenofmemes80) February 24, 2025

This is not the first time Markle's trailer for her upcoming Netflix show has been accused of resembling other trailers. Some claimed her "Ladybug Caprese Bruschetta" was similar to different recipes. Others also claimed her beekeeping segment was a copy of Princess Kate's favorite hobbies.

Despite the visual similarities, which are reminiscent of classic lifestyle and cooking series, Markle's series focuses on cooking and spending time with her community, friends, and family. In contrast, Anderson's series will focus mainly on the dishes she makes with renowned chefs and slightly emphasizes her experience of hosting.

Other fans of the duchess also noted that the series is simply a continuation of her now-defunct lifestyle blog "The Tig," where she shared fashion and travel tips as well as cooking recipes. She ran the blog from 2014 to 2017 before her engagement to Prince Harry.

Neither Markle nor Anderson have commented on the accusations of plagiarism.