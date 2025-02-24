Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly rekindled their romance after a temporary split earlier this month — but the pair are also working on their marriage.

As per Page Six, sources familiar with the couple say, "They've done a lot of talking this past week, and they're not ready to give up on each other."

This is the couple's first sighting in a week after rumors their two-year marriage was over.

Page Six confirmed that Censori ended her relationship with West on February 13. This was after a chaotic period, during which Censori appeared at the Grammy Awards on February 2 and attracted attention by removing her coat and striking a pose in an entirely sheer dress.

The couple reportedly decided to reconcile after spending time together in LA at a series of events over the weekend; the source told the outlet.

In a recent sighting, Censori was seen on Saturday night in a black cloak and facial covering as she accompanied West to the debut of her feature film.

In a post featuring Censori on Instagram, West wrote: "IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME."

The Relationship: Things Leading Up To The Brief Split

The couple reportedly was struggling before they parted. Censori was described to have been fed up with accompanying West's antics, the last straw being his public flaunting of a shirt with a swastika emblazoned on it, which she said was inappropriate.

The insider added: "She's had enough. She told him that's not who she is, and that she can't be associated with that."

West also acknowledged having "domininion over [his] wife" in a fervent, all-caps post on X earlier this month.

In the post, he stated that their marriage isn't "no woke as[s] feminist s–t, adding, "She's with a billionaire; why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches."

The source mentioned that West, now known as Ye, thought Censori would eventually return to him, as she has done previously."