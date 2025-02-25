Danielle Fishel was not pleased with the time that she spent on the set of the hit Disney show 'Girl Meets World.'

Fishel revealed on her podcast "Pod Meets World" that her time on the set of 'Girl Meets World' was drastically different than her time on the show's predecessor 'Boy Meets World.' In both shows, Fishel played Topanga, but shared that the sets of the shows could not be more different.

"It was a very, very difficult set in those three years," she said of her time on 'Girl Meets World.'

"Let's put it this way, the memories we have of the fun set of Boy Meets World were not the memories or the fun set of Girl Meets World. It just wasn't. It was a rather tumultuous place. It was a place I felt very ostracized. I felt very criticized. I felt a lot of different things being on that set," Fishel added.

'Boy Meets World' aired on ABC from 1993 to 2000, spanning seven seasons and 158 episodes. The series was by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly, the show follows Cory Matthews (played by Ben Savage) as he navigates adolescence alongside his best friend Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), love interest Topanga Lawrence (Fishel) and older brother Eric Matthews (Will Friedle).

In 2014, Disney Channel revived the series with 'Girl Meets World,' a sequel that ran for three seasons until 2017. This spin-off followed Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard), the daughter of Cory and Topanga and her best friend Maya Hart (Sabrina Carpenter). Savage and Fishel reprised their roles as Cory and Topanga, now as supportive parents, with Cory also serving as Riley's teacher.

Fishel's latest comments about 'Girl Meets World' comes after she engaged in a heated confrontation with Maitland Ward, with whom she starred with in 'Boy Meets World.' Ward accused Fishel of being cold on the set of the show and Fishel denied the claims. While there was some back-and-forth between the two of them, they ultimately came to an agreement.