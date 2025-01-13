Former "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel, 43, gave an "official update" about her breast cancer treatment during the January 13 episode of "Pod Meets World," which she co-hosts with former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Fishel announced she has completed her radiation treatment for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), which she first revealed in August. Her treatment consisted of 15 rounds of whole breast radiation followed by five rounds of targeted radiation focused on the specific area where her cancer was located. Though this path helped to reduce her chances of recurrence, she's now dealing with significant side effects.

"Physically, I have a very bad sunburn. I also have a rash on top of the sunburn, which is just great," Fishel explained. "It's very itchy, and, also, you can't itch it, because if you even come close to touching it, you wanna cry." She added that it "hurts to wear a bra, hurts to not wear a bra. It just hurts to sleep on my side, hurts to sleep, period. Hurts to be awake."

Her doctors informed her about radiation's cumulative effect, explaining that she's only beginning to feel the impact of her first treatment. The recovery timeline they provided surprised her: "two to three months." To expedite her recovery, doctors recommended exercise and hydration, despite her fatigue. "I'm sorry. You want me to be tired and take care of myself?" she joked, though she mentioned she has started working out to help her body heal from the radiation damage.

The next step in her treatment plan involves starting hormone therapy with Tamoxifen, but doctors are waiting until she recovers from radiation to avoid overwhelming her with side effects. Reflecting on the radiation treatment itself, Fishel noted it was "relatively easy. You don't really do anything. You just lay there."

Co-hosts Strong and Friedle offered their support and concern for her recovery throughout the podcast.