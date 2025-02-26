Hollywood star Will Smith raised eyebrows following a steamy performance alongside Spanish popstar India Martinez in Miami on Feb. 20.

The pair performed a rendition of the collaboration "First Love" at Univision's 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards. During the performance, the pair performed a choreography that had both stars lean in, seemingly about to kiss, before Martinez walked away. Later in the song, Smith and the popstar repeated the moment, with Martinez pulling the actor closer.

Martinez shared a video clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption, "I want that first passion / I want them first hugs / I want them hard cries / I want that FIRST LOVE," referencing lyrics from the song.

The apparent kiss was planned, but many fans still deemed Smith's actions "inappropriate," even for entertainment purposes.

"He, like the song, sucks. I have lost any and all respect for him since the 'incident,'" one comment read.

"I was waiting for Jada to come out from the left stage and smack the s--t outta her for kissing her man," another read.

Martinez later shared a photo on Instagram, with one snapshot showing her hugging Smith with her legs wrapped around him.

It is important to note that the actor has been separated from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, since 2016. Their separation comes nearly two decades after the couple married in 1997. While sources claim they were living independently, they noted that Will and Jada "are still together," per PEOPLE.

Despite their separation, both have expressed a deep commitment to each other and their family, with Will describing Jada as "one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's" he's ever had.

Neither Smith nor Martínez have directly addressed the controversy surrounding their performance. However, both artists have shared clips and photos from the event on their social media accounts.