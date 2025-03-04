Even before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was aiming to be a significant influence on lifestyle and food.

Talent agent Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE claimed that after Meghan married Harry, she had "shopped" him on becoming "a TV chef like Gordon Ramsay."

Shalit, chairman of InterTalent Rights Group, met with Meghan nearly a decade ago when she wanted to expand her career beyond acting. Although well known for her role in the legal drama Suits, Meghan wanted to try her hand at food and lifestyle TV.

In their talks, Shalit said Meghan suggested several possible career paths to him, including playing on "Strictly Come Dancing" on the BBC.

However, her ultimate desire was to become a household name in the field of cooking.

Shalit told the Daily Mail, "At the time of meeting Meghan nine years ago, I saw her as someone whose career was only going to grow and grow."

The agent went on to say that if the former B-list star hadn't married Prince Harry, she would already be hosting a TV series and "continuing her successful acting career."

He explained, "Her interest in cooking was immense and, from what I am seeing now, clearly a great skill of Meghan's."

Shalit gushed about the Duchess, describing her as "delightful, likable, compelling and authentic."

He concluded, "There is no reason why Meghan's success will not grow and grow."

Meghan Goes Full Circle On Her Passion — Thanks To Netflix Show

Meghan has been working on her new Netflix venture — the latest in the lifestyle and food realm, which is her longtime dream of being involved in it.

The series, titled "With Love, Meghan," finally airs in eight parts beginning March 4.

The show will give viewers an inside foodie look into how she eats, what wellness means to her, and her home life alongside many household names like Mindy Kaling, chef Roy Choi, and Alice Waters.

The show was originally set to premiere earlier this year. However, its launch was delayed due to the tragic wildfires in California, where Meghan and Prince Harry live with their two children.

In response to the delay, Meghan thanked Netflix for allowing her to put relief efforts first.

The series reportedly includes nods to California and honors the wildfire victims.