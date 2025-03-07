Reality TV star and dance coach Abby Lee Miller alleges that pop singer Tate McRae ignored her during a recent encounter at Craig's, a popular restaurant in West Hollywood.

Miller, 59, shared the experience on the Page Six podcast "Virtual Reali-Tea," stating that McRae, 21, refused to acknowledge her presence, PageSix said.

"I don't know her that well, I just know her [enough] to say 'hello,'" Miller said. "I just saw her at Craig's having dinner a couple weeks ago." When asked if McRae was happy to see her, Miller bluntly replied, "No, she didn't even look at me. She had her nose in the air." McRae's representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

Before rising to fame as a pop star, McRae was a competitive dancer. She gained recognition on "So You Think You Can Dance in 2016" as the first Canadian finalist.

Her path in the dance world often crossed with students from Miller's "Dance Moms" studio, including Maddie Ziegler.

A recently resurfaced TikTok video has gone viral. It shows McRae winning first place at a 2015 competition, where she outperformed several "Dance Moms" contestants.

‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller claims she was snubbed by Tate McRae at trendy LA restaurant: ‘Didn’t even look at me’ https://t.co/jWfdewFTIg pic.twitter.com/76FdV0TTpN — Page Six (@PageSix) March 6, 2025

Abby Lee Miller Defends Dancers Amid Tate McRae Snub Controversy

Miller responded to the criticism by defending her dancers and their dedication.

She explained that while her team had only two days to prepare certain routines, her dancer, Tate, had spent months perfecting one routine ahead of a competition. The routine was then consistently performed at various events.

According to DailyMail, Miller highlighted that her students were tasked with learning new routines each week. She underlined their commitment by noting that they performed a total of 637 numbers.

Despite feeling snubbed, Miller had some praise for McRae's achievements.

Miller recognized the singer's talent for seamlessly integrating dance into her performances, noting that this has become a defining aspect of McRae's stage presence.

She praised the singer's ability to execute challenging moves, such as lifting her leg while singing. She emphasized the importance of being a "triple threat" in the entertainment industry and suggested that acting may be the next skill McRae explores.

McRae recently released her album So Close to What on February 21, with multiple songs charting on Billboard's Hot 100.

Her track "Sports Car" made a significant leap from number 57 to 16, while "Revolving Door" earned her another number-one spot on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart.