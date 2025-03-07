Fans have long speculated about Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey's marriage, and a resurfaced Celebrity Family Feud clip has only fueled more discussion. The video, taken from a 2017 episode, has gone viral again, drawing fresh reactions online.

In the episode, Marjorie led the "Harvey Boys" against Steve's mother-in-law, Doris Bridges, who captained the "Harvey Girls." During the first round, Marjorie's response to a question caught everyone off guard.

"We asked 100 married women: Some days I'd be willing to trade my man for a really good what?" Steve asked. Marjorie quickly hit the buzzer and answered, "Pool boy."

The audience erupted in laughter as Steve looked stunned. "A good what? What did you just say?" he asked. Marjorie, laughing, responded, "I was just playing."

When she tried to reach for Steve's arm, he jokingly pulled away, saying, "Get your damn hands off of me! Trade me in for no damn pool boy!"

While the moment was lighthearted, Marjorie's answer was on the board. Doris followed with "a good, rich man," which ranked higher. Eventually, Marjorie's team won and advanced to "Fast Money."

The clip, originally uploaded to Family Feud's YouTube in 2017, has gained renewed attention. It has over 2.3 million views, while the full episode, posted in 2022, has racked up 11 million.

In 2021, the joke resurfaced when an Instagram user commented on Marjorie's post, "You still need that pool boy." Steve fired back, "Naw, she don't need no pool boy. She got a man that buys pools and anything else she needs."

The couple, who first met in 1990 and married in 2007, have blended their families, with Steve adopting Marjorie's three children in addition to his four from previous marriages.