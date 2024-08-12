Steve Harvey's third wife Marjorie Harvey was labeled "homewrecker" by social media users amid the ongoing rumors surrounding the couple's marriage.

Harvey's story about how he proposed to Marjorie recently resurfaced after he talked about hiding the engagement ring in his now-wife's dessert during a recent episode of "Family Feud."

In the resurfaced video, from a 2014 episode of "The Steve Harvey Show," the game show host shared how he popped the question to Marjorie during a romantic dinner while they were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Many of the comments under the video on YouTube praised Harvey's proposal as "beautiful" and romantic.

However, other commenters brought up the rumors that Harvey cheated on his second wife, Mary Shackelford, with Marjorie and was also unfaithful in his first marriage with Marcia Harvey.

"Nobody cares how you cheated [and] left your [second] wife for the homewrecker. I [don't] believe anything a person says that does not practice what they preach. [Shaking my head]," one person commented.

"How did you introduce yourself to your first two wives and to your side chick[?]" another critic wrote.

A third commenter suggested that Harvey's video should have been titled, "How I propose to my third wife, that I cheated on with my second wife, my second wife was my mistress who I cheated with, on my first wife."

"When you have [years] of experience in proposing, nothing should go wrong," another comment read.

Harvey was married to his first wife Marcia from 1981 to 1994. He went on to tie the knot with Mary in 1996, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2005.

He reconnected with Marjorie, whom he then married in 2007.

In a 2014 joint interview with Essence, Harvey revealed that he fell in love at first sight with Marjorie when they first met in a Memphis, Tennessee, comedy club in 1990 -- when they were both married to other people.

Harvey admitted that he told Marjorie on the night of their first meeting, "I don't know who you are but I'm going to marry you."

Marjorie told the magazine that they "started [dating]" but parted ways just a few weeks later.

They said they didn't reunite until 2005 -- when Harvey ended his second marriage.

In September last year, Harvey denied claims that Marjorie broke up his previous marriage.

"Y'all quit talking about 'she was in my other marriage and ruined it,'" he said during an episode of his "Steve Harvey FM" radio show, "She didn't. She was nowhere around that. I got divorced in 2005."

The TV personality also shut down accusations that Marjorie was a gold digger, explaining that he "had nothing" when he reconnected with his wife.

"I'm telling you this woman got in the hole and built this with me," Harvey said. "She didn't steal nothing. And I'm tired of y'all talking about my girl, because my girl is one of the best women I've ever met."

A month prior, Harvey also refuted allegations that Marjorie cheated on him with members of their staff.

During an appearance at Invest Fest 2023, Harvey insisted that their "marriage is fine."