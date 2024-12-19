Rumors circulating about the death of Steve Harvey have been linked to the influence of AI.

An article titled "Steve Harvey Passed Away Today: Remembering The Legacy Of A Comedy Legend" surfaced on Trend Cast News on Tuesday, December 17, before being picked up by Newsbreak, The Wrap reported.

Interestingly, the article was scheduled for publication on December 19, 2024, adding to the confusion surrounding the false reports.

X user @ChallzBrownLife, who uses the Newsbreak app, revealed that the hoax circulated due to a virus.

Woke up to a notification that Steve Harvey died, went on 'X' only to find out it was a virus. Sure enough the virus was on my phone too. That Newsbreak app is beginning to be a problem. — Challz Brown (CLBMG) (@ChallzBrownLife) December 18, 2024

X user Ice_Phantom also confirmed:

Hi everybody: if you see an artocle about @steveharvry324 (Steve Harvey) passing away: do not open it. It is a virus that copies details from your phone & sends it to a database. I have reason to believe these Hackers penetrated @newsbreakApp & needs to be investigated. Spread… — Arenza Thigpen, Jr. (@Ice_Phantom) December 18, 2024

The app from @newsbreakApp is technically safe but within a small period of time, it is being hacked by unknown sources to the public (but known sources to the hacking world). I have reason to believe that the hackers were instructed to target this app since it's very popular.… — Arenza Thigpen, Jr. (@Ice_Phantom) December 18, 2024

Harvey even quickly became the second most searched topic on Google that Wednesday morning. While the news continued to go viral, Harvey shared a snippet from his TV show, "Family Feud," on Instagram, and the comment section was soon filled with fans voicing their confusion regarding his circulating "death."

Despite the misinformation, the 67-year-old has refrained from addressing the incident publicly.

"Throwing it back to Christmas moments filled with love, laughter, and reflection. Grateful for my rock, my queen, Marjorie. Every year, every memory, every blessing," Harvey said in a heartfelt sentiment shared on Facebook alongside a festive snapshot with his wife.

However, the dissemination of the death hoax sparked outrage from fans across various social media channels.

The internet really need to stop playing with people’s lives. That false ass news about Steve Harvey being dead wrong asf. Smh 😒 — Tória Dar’Shày (@toria_shay86) December 18, 2024

Really unethical having AI do your journalism work for you. There’s a line being crossed that should not be — CompartmentOfDirections (@compartmentOD) December 19, 2024

Taking things a bit further, some proposed that long-time TV hosts should consider taking legal action against websites that are responsible for spreading false stories.

The Wrap reported that one commenter on Newsbreak said, "I don't care for this dude but I hope he catches wind of this article and sue whoever wrote this article."

"You basically wished death on that man out here lying on that man's soul like that. Ain't that a b****h."

Rumors of the 67-year-old "demise" were not the first instance of fake death reports surrounding him.

Just last October, Snopes debunked a hoax claiming Harvey had died in a car accident, a rumor that had made the rounds on multiple occasions in recent years.

But in a playful turn, Harvey poked fun at the fake stories about his death hoax rumors last July 2023, even tweeting: