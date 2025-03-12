Police have obtained video footage showing the final moments before Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, went overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

Burch, 56, had been accompanying Faster Pussycat lead singer Downe on the cruise where his band was scheduled to perform. Burch's mother later said her daughter fell overboard after she engaged in a heated argument with Downe aboard the ship.

Now, police have allegedly obtained a video that shows Kimberly climbing the ship's rail and taking a step off, TMZ reported, citing sources "with direct knowledge."

Riki Rachtman, a radio personality and former host of MTV's "Headbangers Ball," said Downe told him that he is being cleared of all charges related to the incident and that authorities are in possession of a video showing Burch committing suicide.

It is important to note that Burch's mother said her daughter had been drinking on the ship, which she described as an uncharacteristic behavior. She also said her daughter had no history of depression or emotional issues. Burch's mom also said she believes her daughter would not have intentionally hurt herself.

The Royal Caribbean crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation after Burch went overboard. Local authorities and the U.S. Coast Guard also participated in the extensive operation.

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share," a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said.

Despite the efforts, Burch's body has not been recovered. She is currently presumed dead. That said, authorities have yet to rule on an official cause of death. The incident occurred about 20 miles away from Freeport, Bahamas.

As a result, Faster Pussycat has been removed from the cruise ship's lineup following the incident, per The Hollywood Reporter. The band was invited to perform on The 80s Cruise alongside other musical acts such as Squeeze, Adam Ant, and Men at Work.