Reggae icon Colvin 'Cocoa Tea' Scott passed away this morning at 65 after suffering cardiac arrest.

His wife, Malvia Scott, confirmed to The Gleaner that he died at 4:46 a.m. at a hospital in Broward, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Scott was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system. Over the past six months, he also battled pneumonia, worsening his condition.

Longtime friend and musician Robert Ffrench reflected on Scott's passing. Speaking to DancehallMag, he said, "He was a great co-worker, a great friend, a great singer, he was always a good youth and I just hope his soul rests in peace 'cause his spirit lives on. He was loved by his peers, he has done a lot for the business and this is a great blow to the industry."

Ffrench also shared, "This saddens my spirit, a lot of times I should have gone to see him, but I didn't want to see him in that condition. I remember the first time I performed in Apollo Theatre, it was Coco Tea and Little John were the artists who accompanied me on my first time in the USA, a lot of memories. Hail to the great king. I offer my condolences to his friends and family."

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness honored Scott's legacy on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "His smooth vocals and compelling lyrics gave us timeless classics like Rocking Dolly and I Lost My Sonia, songs that have become anthems in our cultural landscape."

Scott's hits included 'We Do The Killing,' 'Holy Mount Zion,' 'Tune In,' and 'Rikers Island.' His final performance was on the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise.

He is survived by his wife, Malvia, and eight children.