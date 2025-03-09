The Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg is mourning the loss of Prince Frederik, who died at the age of 22.

His passing was confirmed by the PolG Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mitochondrial diseases.

Frederik's health had declined in recent months, but he gathered his family for a final farewell on February 28, coinciding with Rare Disease Day. As that great and sad day came, he left behind some words of wisdom, humor, and love.

In an emotional exchange, AmoMama reported that Frederik asked his father, Robert, "Papa, are you proud of me?" Robert assured his son that he deeply admired the impact Frederik had made during his brief life.

According to ABC News, Prince Robert called Frederik the "superhero" of the family and spoke of the work done through the POLG Foundation, which Frederik created to support research into cures for his disease.

"In true Frederik fashion, he left us collectively with a final long-standing family joke," Prince Robert wrote. "Even in his last moments, his humour and boundless compassion compelled him to leave us with one last laugh... to cheer us all up.

Following the announcement of his death, tributes poured in from around the world, celebrating Frederik's bravery and spirit.

The Luxembourg Monarchy expressed their grief on the PolG Foundation's Instagram account, stating, "Words can't describe how much pain I am feeling for Robert and Julie for losing their beloved son, Frederik."

Many took to social media to honor Frederik's legacy. One said: "💚 a genuine superhero " and another pondered his bravery in dealing with sickness: "Hard to express words on this loss."

Frederick's PoIG Mitochondrial Disease Diagnosis

Frederik was diagnosed with PolG mitochondrial disease at the age of 14, after symptoms became more pronounced.

According to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, the disorder is caused by mutations in the POLG gene and affects multiple organs, including the brain, nerves, muscles, and liver. It can also impact vision.

Currently, there is no cure for PolG disease, although treatments exist to help manage symptoms.

Last year, Frederik spoke candidly about living with the illness in a film produced by the POLG Foundation. "When you're a kid, you have all these dreams, all these aspirations," he said. "I'm not sure I understood all the consequences of PolG when I first got diagnosed... it's more subtle, where slowly, the world is getting smaller and smaller."

Prince Robert expressed pride in his son's ability to inspire others. "Part of his superpower was his ability to inspire and to lead by example," he wrote. "He had social skills like no other, an amazing sense of humour, emotional intelligence, and compassion that were off the charts."

Frederik's legacy will continue through the work of the POLG Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of those affected by similar conditions.