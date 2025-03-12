Lady Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky, proposed to her with a blade of grass, a simple yet deeply personal gesture that inspired her latest track, "Blade of Grass," on her new album Mayhem.

The pop star shared the story behind the simple proposal during an interview on the "Howard Stern Show," which was uploaded on Tuesday. Gaga said they were in their backyard when Polansky asked her how he should propose to her one day. The singer said she would say "yes" even if he only proposed with a blade of grass, which he did in April 2024.

"He got me two rings and one of them was the blade of grass and that's the first one he proposed with," Gaga shared in the interview.

Gaga now wears a ring of grass set in resin above a stunning oval-cut diamond engagement ring.

Following the proposal, the singer wrote the song "Blade of Grass," which was released as part of her new album Mayhem. The lyrics include: "Come on and wrap that blade of grass / And we'll make it last."

It is unclear when the couple plans to get married. However, Gaga teased them that they were considering a wedding at a courthouse and ordering Chinese food afterward.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's Relationship Timeline

The pair's relationship began in late 2019 when they were first spotted together at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. However, it wasn't until February 2020 that Gaga made their relationship official on Instagram after they attended Super Bowl LIV together.

The couple's bond deepened during the COVID-19 lockdowns. They self-isolated together and shared moments of their quarantine life on social media, including a photo of them holding hands with the caption, "Day 6 of self-quarantining!"

Polansky has accompanied Gaga to several significant public events, including President Biden's inauguration in 2021 and the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the singer confirmed their engagement.