Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri called out Tesla CEO and Trump ally Elon Musk for spreading a rumor about her being cast in a fake film that resulted in her receiving a barrage of online hate and criticism.

Edebiri took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to reshare a post initially shared by Musk on X in which he reposted a false report claiming that Disney was considering casting the award-winning actress as Captain Jack Sparrow, replacing actor Johnny Depp in an upcoming reboot of "Pirates of the Caribbean."

"Disney sucks," Musk captioned his post.

"Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (IDK if it's the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man LMAO so not only is he double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he's an idiot, but anyway," wrote Edebiri.

"Life is, of course, a gift," she continued.

Following her initial post, Edebiri then shared a conversation in which a friend replied to her story saying that the role was "not the worst fan casting" and that they "saw the vision."

"Okay but what if I said you'd eat this up a lil bit?!" the friend messaged Edebiri regarding her portraying Captain Jack Sparrow.

"@waltdisneyfrozenhead wait no DEI, but I've changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk," Edebiri wrote.

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this year, his administration has begun a war on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, with the president signing a series of executive orders calling for the termination of DEI programs in both the public and private sector in his first days in office.

Musk, one of Trump's strongest allies, has been outspoken about his support for these motions, consistently posting to his social media platform, X, about the harmful effects of DEI.

Although the rumor about Edebiri being cast in the film was false, "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" is said to be in the works. However the film has been delayed several times due to controversy over Depp and the 2023 writer's strike, as reported by Screen Rant.