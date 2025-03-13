Supermodel Gigi Hadid "Hairspray" themed appearance in Vogue has stirred up a controversy.

Hadid appeared in the magazine's April cover story and as part of her time there, she starred in a controversial rendition of the hit musical 'Hairspray.'

In the clip, the model lip-synchs to the song "You Can't Stop the Beat" before she is joined by other famous faces such as Cole Escola, Laverne Cox, Alton Mason and Marc Jacobs.

Read more: Not Even Gigi Hadid Can Stop NYC Rats Taking Over Her Apartment

Hadid spoke about the clip to Vogue and shared that she grew up doing musical theater.

"I grew up doing musical theater. I love all things musical theater," she told Vogue.

"It's been long-cooking. We finally got to do it, and we're so excited," Hadid added.

Many of those who disagreed with Hadid in starring the clip took issue with the lack of diversity among the cast, especially those who are heavier. The main themes of 'Hairspray' focused on inclusivity and acceptance and many people pointed out that the new video strayed from these concepts and featured only skinny people, showcasing their lack of inclusivity.

The protagonist in 'Hairspray', Tracy Turnblad, is a plus-sized teenager that challenges beauty standards while advocating for racial integration. Many felt that the ad betrayed the themes of challenging beauty standards when it came to the inclusivity of showing all body types.

"Hairspray without fat people should get you shot in the knees this is embarrassing," one person commented on X.

hairspray without fat people should get you shot in the knees this is embarrassing https://t.co/2KylaC5VDe — loki (@harleyskooky) March 12, 2025

"The original Hairspray was all about inclusivity. This is a step backwards," another added.

The original Hairspray was all about inclusivity. This is a step backwards 😔 — T Symone XXX (@Tsymonexxxx) March 12, 2025

"Am I allowed to be skinny phobic?" another questioned.

Am I allowed to be skinny phobic? — The Hermitologist (@Louise_A_Allen) March 13, 2025

Hadid has spoken about the controversy and discourse about the ad continues to spread online.