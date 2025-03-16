Rachel Zegler silenced critics after early reviews of Disney's "Snow White" were overwhelmingly positive.

Across social media, critics and consumers walked back on previous comments they made criticizing Zegler and Disney for making a "woke" version of the original film.

The lead actress also caught heat for being a vocal supporter of Palestine and for declaring she hopes Trump supporters never find peace in a series of social media posts made throughout the movie's production and rollout, Page Six reported.

Despite being a PR nightmare for Disney, critics praised the remake and Zegler's "stunning" performance.

"The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most 'controversial' and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake," a Popped News critic shared in an X post on Sunday.

He went on to call the movie "one of [Disney's] best live-action remakes in years" and said it "recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie" before praising Zegler's performance.

"Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance. The musical numbers are unforgettable, the visuals (not the uncanny dwarves) are enchanting, and Erin Cressida Wilson's screenplay provides depth to this world that I didn't know was needed," he added.

Others went on to praise Zegler's performance, with one critic taking a subtle jab at her co-star Gal Gadot.

"Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney's remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful! Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns," Matt DeGroot of Crooked Media wrote.

"Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in Snow White, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It's a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals," Katcy Stephan, a film reporter for Variety, shared on X Saturday.

"The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that's sweet as apple pie," she added.

"Rachel Zegler STUNS in SNOW WHITE, with a vocal range crafted by the gods she shines magic, charm & beauty into this spinful reimagining of Disney's 1937 classic with Gal Gadot serving a cartoonishly fun & whimsical portrayal of The Evil Queen!" Tom Conroy, reporter at Hollywood Handle, shared.

He went on to praise the movie's director, Marc Webb, who Conroy said delivered a "visual treat." Conroy also praised Erin Cressida Wilson's "strong writing."

Rachel Zegler STUNS in SNOW WHITE, with a vocal range crafted by the gods she shines magic, charm & beauty into this spinful reimagining of Disney's 1937 classic with Gal Gadot serving a cartoonishly fun & whimsical portrayal of The Evil Queen!



One social media user joked about "slandering" Zegler after spending years bashing the movie.

"Me seeing people praise Rachel's performance as Snow White and calling this movie one of the better live action remakes when I've been in the trenches for the last couple years defending the constant slandering of her name.

"Snow White" will premiere in all theaters on March 21.