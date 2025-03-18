Suzanne Collins' latest novel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' has officially been released, expanding the 'Hunger Games' universe once again. Following the success of 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,' this book serves as another prequel to the original trilogy and has already been confirmed for a film adaptation.

Just finished reading the first 2 chapters of #sunriseonthereaping .. and it brings me back to the moment I first read The Hunger Games. When I was 16 or 17? Core memory unlocked. This new book is already a freaking masterpiece!!

Many fans have been raving about 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' sharing their excitement and nostalgia for 'The Hunger Games' universe.

Some have called it "a freaking masterpiece," while others were thrilled to grab a copy, with one reader celebrating, "COPY SECURED, SUICIDE POSTPONEDDDD 🥳." Another praised Suzanne Collins for delivering fan service that "makes sense and feels natural and works." These reactions are just a glimpse of the overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding the book's release.

The fifth installment in the series transports readers twenty-four years before 'The Hunger Games,' beginning on the morning of the reaping for the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. According to a press release from Scholastic Publishing, the novel provides a deeper look into Panem's political landscape during that time.

ASKED MY MOM TO STOP BY FULLY BOOKED TO SEE IF THE NEW HUNGER GAMES BOOK WAS AVAILABLE, IT WAS AND THERE WAS ONLY ONE COPY LEFT— COPY SECURED, SUICIDE POSTPONEDDDD 🥳 #SunriseOnTheReaping



pic.twitter.com/vtqSgi6o7b — drei (@evildeadrei) March 18, 2025

Collins previously explained her inspiration for writing the book, stating, "With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume's idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.'" She further elaborated, "The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

This novel is told from the perspective of Haymitch Abernathy, the second victor from District 12, who later became a mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the original series. By centering the story on Haymitch, readers gain insight into his early experiences and how they shaped him into the person seen in 'The Hunger Games.'

every single franchise needs to learn from suzanne collins and the hunger games when it comes to fan service. this new book has soo much fan service but all of it makes sense and feels natural and works!!! you can give an audience what they want while being authentic to your art!

'Sunrise on the Reaping' was officially released on Tuesday, March 18. The film adaptation is currently in development and is expected to premiere in 2026.

The book is now available for purchase through major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org.