Gal Gadot's addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame star did not come without controversy.

On March 18, Gadot appeared for a ceremony where her star was unveiled on the iconic strip. During her speech, Gadot spoke about her roots in Israeli.

"I'm just a girl from a town in Israel. I could never imagine such a moment. I never dreamt of becoming an actress, and I never knew that these things are possible," she said in her speech, per ABC 7.

Gadot turned her attention to her kids and thanked them, saying her family is the most important thing she has done.

"You inspire me every day to strive to be a better person, to be strong and kind and brave just the way you are. I hope that you're proud. This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible," she added.

Her ceremony did not go off without incident though as that there were demonstrators there from both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel viewpoints.

Similarly, the Internet did not react well to Gadot getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"She must've paid for it because you can do that or have whatever fans willing to petition," one person claimed.

"I'm sorry but why the f**k is Gal Gadot getting a star? She is one of the most terrible actresses Hollywood has ever produced," another added.

"The Walk of fame became Walk of Shame. Gal Gadot has no relevance as an actress because her performances are terrible in every movie she acted. She is Just a subceleb," quipped someone else.

Gadot has not responded to the critics as of reporting. However, it is worth noting that an individual must pay to be on the Walk of Fame with 2023's figures being $75,000 their website reports.

She first began her career in the 'Fast and Furious' film franchise, but her star rose even higher when she took on the lead role in 'Wonder Woman.'

Gadot is set to appear in the upcoming 'Snow White' movie, which has been marred with controversy, but has gone on to get positive reviews.