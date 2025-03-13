Martin Klebba, who plays Grumpy, in the upcoming Disney live action remake of 'Snow White' has shared that internal conflicts on the set have taken way from what really matters.

The upcoming 'Snow White' movie is set to make its debut on March 21 and Klebba has expressed his frustration of Disney's scaled back premiere as well as how the internal conflict on the film's set has overshadowed the opportunities for little people in Hollywood.

On March 12, Klebba spoke with TMZ sharing that he is "seriously bummed and a bit p**sed Disney axed what should've been a massive premiere for such a major film."

The premiere is set to take place on March 15 at Los Angeles' El Capitan Theatre and Klebba claimed that the infighting between the film's two leads Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler have taken the spotlight away from opportunities for other little people.

"It's unbelievably difficult for Little People to land Hollywood roles, let alone lead ones, so this could have been a bigger opportunity for others," TMZ reports that Klebba noted.

Reports indicate that tensions emerged between Gadot and Zegler during the production of Disney's live-action 'Snow White,' primarily due to their opposing views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gadot, an Israeli actress known for her support of Israel, and Zegler, who has publicly expressed pro-Palestinian sentiments, found themselves at odds over this issue, The New York Sun reports.

The outlet went on to say that the contrasting positions of the two lead actresses reportedly created a palpable strain on set, complicating the film's production dynamics.

In response to these controversies, Disney adjusted its promotional strategies for 'Snow White.' Notably, Zegler went solo to a promotional event in Spain, with Gadot absent, Page Six reports.

Still, the film has also ganged criticism for its story about the seven dwarves. Actor Peter Dinklage appeared on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast in 2022 and slammed the movie.

"You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarves living in a cave together. What the f*** are you doing, man?" he said, according to US Weekly.